The Magpies intend to field a first-team squad against York City on Sunday, while an under-23s squad will travel to Harrogate Town to minimise mixing between the groups.

Goalkeepers Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman have also been identified as close contacts and are also required to self-isolate for ten days despite receiving negative test results.

All other players and staff within the first team group have returned further negative test results following additional testing

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce, said: "Unfortunately, Karl Darlow has tested positive for Covid-19 and it has affected the goalkeepers, with Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman coming into relatively close contact and needing to self-isolate.

"Thankfully, everyone else has been tested again and all those test results were negative.

"Because there has been a positive case, a first team group will travel to York on Sunday and the match at Harrogate will now be made up of under 23s players.

"I have spoken to Simon Weaver, who was very understanding, and I would like to apologise to any Harrogate supporters who have bought tickets thinking first team players were coming.

"Ultimately, we have to follow the advice from medical professionals and take proactive steps to protect players and we simply can't mix up the dressing rooms, which was our initial plan.”

