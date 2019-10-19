Steve Bruce reacts to Newcastle United's Chelsea defeat; Magpies beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge
A Marcos Alonso strike was enough for Chelsea to secure all three points against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 4:54 pm
With eight points from nine Premier League games so far for United as they drop back into the top flight relegation zone.
