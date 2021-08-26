Steve Bruce reacts to Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron's penalty misses for Newcastle United

Wayne Hennessey of Burnley shakes hands with Freddie Woodman of Newcastle United after the penalty shootout during the Carabao Cup Second Round. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Saint-Maximin stepped up as the Magpies’ first taker and saw his effort saved by Wayne Hennessey.

Almiron then suffered a similar fate – the Clarets goalkeeper guessing the right way before Charlie Taylor netted the decider.

The pair, along with summer signing Joe Willock, were introduced in the final quarter of an hour.

And while they added an extra incentive to the 30,000+ St James’s Park crowd, neither could help clinch a deserved win in normal time.

Bruce revealed penalties had been practiced in training but that could not be replicated as his side exited the Carabao Cup at the second round stage.

Bruce said: “I didn’t think about that at all when I brought them on. I brought them on to win the match, not for penalties.

“I have to say, Allan and Miggy stuck them both away yesterday (on Tuesday) when we practiced them. They smashed them into the top corner.

“They couldn’t execute it but how different it is from a training ground to a real atmosphere our wonderful supporters made it tonight.

“A big well done to them. To have the crowd we’ve got is something else.”

Burnley will host League One side Rochdale at Turf Moor after overcoming Newcastle.

Dyche said: "I think both teams were off first half, to be honest, it was flat, nothing in it - it felt like one of those cup games that can feel like that.

"Second half they came to life, a lot brighter, especially in the first 15 minutes, Wayne made a massive save, and that was important.

"The game calmed a little bit, they had another chance, Wayne makes another big save, and I didn't think he had too much more to do.

"When he did, I thought he was excellent, the safety of him, the control, he was excellent throughout, and then the two saves (in the shootout).

"Generally we huffed and puffed a bit, but the desire, mentality, the will to do the basics were on show, particularly second half to see us through the 90 minutes, and then a really secure situation with the penalty takers."

