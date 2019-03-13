Steve Bruce reacts to Rolando Aarons 'nonsense' after Newcastle United winger hits form

Rolando Aarons on the up at Sheffield Wednesday – after his career "fell off a cliff".

Aarons joined the Championship club on loan from Newcastle United in January.

And the winger – who is not in Rafa Benitez's plans at Newcastle – has impressed manager Bruce during the club's recent run of form.

Aarons netted Wednesday's second goal in last night's 2-0 win away to Bolton Wanderers.

"Rolando, who's had a real big impact on us, has capped off a memorable night for him, because I thought he was terrific in the second half in particular," Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"His career seemed to have fallen off the cliff a little bit, so you blow him a little bit of confidence, put an arm around his shoulder and remind him what a good player he was – which I remember when he first burst onto the scene.

"I'm delighted because he's given us something we haven't got – he's got a little trick, he's quick, and he's energetic and young, and I'm delighted for him, because he's a really, really good kid."

Aarons' once-promising career at United has been interrupted by a series of injuries.

The 23-year-old, under contract at St James's Park until 2021, was also given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work last year after admitting affray for his part in a bar brawl.

Bruce said: "All this nonsense written about him, I've not seen it. He's done great since he walked through the door."