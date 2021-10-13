Steve Bruce remains in charge at Newcastle United ahead of Tottenham Hotspur game

Bruce is set to lose his job following the club’s takeover by a consortium which includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last week. United’s head coach met Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, her husband, on Monday, and fans are waiting for a decision on Bruce’s future at the club, which is winless and 19th in the Premier League.

Speaking last week, Staveley said: “What we can say is that we’re very aware we’re sitting in the relegation zone, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure the football club gets out of that position.”

The club’s players are due to have a day off tomorrow. Graeme Jones, Bruce’s assistant, is likely to be put in interim charge in the event of a change. Jones was recruited in January to bring “fresh ideas” to the club after the team went 11 games without a win.

Steve Bruce at Molineux before the international break.

