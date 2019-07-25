Steve Bruce reveals conversation with Isaac Hayden over his Newcastle United future
Steve Bruce says he’s had a “positive” conversation with Isaac Hayden about his Newcastle United future.
Hayden asked to leave for family reasons last summer – and again ahead of January’s transfer window – but then-manager Rafa Benitez told the midfielder that he had to stay at St James’s Park.
And the 24-year-old hinted at a change in his position while in China last week for the Premier League Asia Trophy.
Head coach Bruce – who signed Hayden on loan from Arsenal while manager of Hull City – spoke to Hayden about his situation after taking charge last week.
“I’ve had a really positive conversation with Isaac,” sad Bruce. “That goes for a team that’s been together for a few years now. They’re a really good group, honest. It must have been a really difficult summer for them. They want to prove themselves.”