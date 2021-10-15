Steve Bruce reveals triple injury boost for Newcastle United ahead of Tottenham game
Under-fire head coach Steve Bruce has been handed a triple injury boost at Newcastle United.
Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles are fit to face Tottenham Hotspur – the first game under the new Saudi Arabian ownership.
St James’s Park is sold out for the occasion, with Bruce surprisingly taking charge of the fixture amid a full week of sack rumours.
The Magpies, who sit 19th in the Premier League, desperately need their first victory of the campaign versus Spurs – and Bruce will welcome back three of his key players.
“The only ones that have not made it is (Martin) Dubravka and (Paul) Dummett,” Bruce said, with no return date disclosed.
"The captain’s fit (Jamaal Lascelles), Jonjo Shelvey’s fit and Callum Wilson’s fit.”
The 60-year-old will take charge of his 1000th game as a manager as he fights to keep his Newcastle job.
Bruce said: "Take me out the equation, 1000 games don’t happen to many but it really is about putting in a good performance.
"The players have trained really well, they know what Sunday is going to be like and that’s the most important thing.
"I think we’ve been close many, many times this season and haven’t been able to get it over the line, so let’s hope we put in a performance that gets us our first three points.
"I had my first win against Spurs as Newcastle manager, so let’s hope we can have a repeat of that.
"They’ve got really, really good players, so it’s going to be difficult but I’m quietly confident we can get a result.”