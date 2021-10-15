Steve Bruce reveals triple injury boost for Newcastle United ahead of Tottenham game

Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles are fit to face Tottenham Hotspur – the first game under the new Saudi Arabian ownership.

St James’s Park is sold out for the occasion, with Bruce surprisingly taking charge of the fixture amid a full week of sack rumours.

The Magpies, who sit 19th in the Premier League, desperately need their first victory of the campaign versus Spurs – and Bruce will welcome back three of his key players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

“The only ones that have not made it is (Martin) Dubravka and (Paul) Dummett,” Bruce said, with no return date disclosed.

"The captain’s fit (Jamaal Lascelles), Jonjo Shelvey’s fit and Callum Wilson’s fit.”

The 60-year-old will take charge of his 1000th game as a manager as he fights to keep his Newcastle job.

Bruce said: "Take me out the equation, 1000 games don’t happen to many but it really is about putting in a good performance.

"The players have trained really well, they know what Sunday is going to be like and that’s the most important thing.

"I think we’ve been close many, many times this season and haven’t been able to get it over the line, so let’s hope we put in a performance that gets us our first three points.

"I had my first win against Spurs as Newcastle manager, so let’s hope we can have a repeat of that.

"They’ve got really, really good players, so it’s going to be difficult but I’m quietly confident we can get a result.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.