Steve Bruce sack odds SLASHED – the big name managers linked ahead of imminent Newcastle United takeover

News that PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and Reuben brothers are within hours of acquiring the club from Mike Ashley has already had an impact on Bruce.

The 60-year-old had been 3/1 for the next Premier League manager to be sacked but this morning, those odds have been slashed at 1/2

And the bookmakers have already weighed in with potential replacements for Bruce, which will be the first managerial appointment from the imminent news owners.

1. Eddie Howe - 2/1 Former long-serving Bournemouth boss Howe is 2/1 with BetVictor to succeed Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

2. Chris Wilder - 4/1 Former Sheffield United boss Wilder is 4/1 with BetVictor to succeed Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

3. Graeme Jones - 5/1 Jones, currently assistant coach to Bruce at Newcastle, is 5/1 with the likes of Paddy Power, William Hill, BetFair and BetVictor to take total control.

4. Antonio Conte - 5/1 The first big name on the list. A Premier League and Serie A title winner, Conte is 5/1 with BetVictor to make the move to Tyneside.