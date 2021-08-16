Steve Bruce sends message to Newcastle United fans after making St James's Park return

Bruce’s side lost their first game of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign in front of 50,673 inside St James’s Park.

It was the first time the stadium had allowed full capacity since February 2020.

The Magpies took the lead through Callum Wilson early on before Jacob Murphy made it 2-1, cancelling out Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser.

Newcastle United fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

In the second-half, United collapsed. Said Benrahma got the Hammers quickly back level, while Tomas Soucek made it 3-2 after following up Michail Antonio’s saved penalty.

Antonio himself then got on the scoresheet to wrap up the scoring, as a few boos rang around St James’s Park at the full-time whistle.

Pre-match, the Geordies were in fine voice, first greeting new permanent signing Joe Willock to the pitch before cheering the players to the pitch.

The stadium erupted when Wilson and Murphy also found the net, a roar Bruce has missed greatly.

He told the Gazette: “I’ve said it since we’ve had empty stadiums how much we’ve missed the supporters and their support.

“The spectacle when you play in the Premier League, and you witnessed it today, was never been the same without the crowd.

"A big well done to them. To have over 50,000 is quite remarkable.

“When we scored in the opening two or three minutes, that’s what we’ve all missed in the stadium.

"It’s great to see them back and I thank them all for the support, they were fantastic.”

