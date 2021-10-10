The club has been taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), financier Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben.

PIF have taken an 80% stake in the club after the Premier League finally approved a deal which had originally been agreed early last year.

The move came after Saudi Arabia ended a ban on Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, the rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region.

Newcastle United's new director Amanda Staveley.

But what is the latest talk involving Newcastle United from around the web? Here, we take a look:

Newcastle United plan to make a move for 30-year-old Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as they look to bring in a big signing following the takeover which was concluded last week (Football Insider)

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has also been linked with a move to Tyneside, while the Magpies are said to have also discussed fellow England player Jesse Lingard.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder's contract at Manchester United running out next summer. (Sunday Telegraph)

According to further reports, Newcastle are also interested in bringing in Paris St-Germain and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi.

However, the Magpies culd face competition with Tottenham and Juventus are also keen on the 28-year-old. (Calciomercato)

The Tyneside club's new owners – fronted by Amanda Stavely and the Reuben brothers – are set to sack Magpies manager Steve Bruce next week. (Sunday Mirror)

Assistant manager Graeme Jones is likely to take charge of Newcastle's game against Tottenham on Sunday, with Brighton's Graham Potter 'in the frame' to replace Bruce. (Star on Sunday)

