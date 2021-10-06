Steve Bruce urged to leave Newcastle United as takeover takes shock twist - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Jordan Cronin is joined by podcast regular Miles Starforth, while our latest recruit Joe Buck makes his long-awaited debut.

The guys discuss the Newcastle United Supporters Trust survey results, where 94.3% of its members voted in favour of Bruce leaving the Magpies.

And we couldn’t not address the latest – and shock and potentially massive – takeover development with with Saudi Arabia set to lift its four-year ban on bein SPORTS.

