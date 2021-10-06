Steve Bruce urged to leave Newcastle United as takeover takes shock twist - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
The Mouth of the Tyne Podcast is back for another episode – with Steve Bruce’s future and the Newcastle United takeover high on the agenda.
Jordan Cronin is joined by podcast regular Miles Starforth, while our latest recruit Joe Buck makes his long-awaited debut.
The guys discuss the Newcastle United Supporters Trust survey results, where 94.3% of its members voted in favour of Bruce leaving the Magpies.
And we couldn’t not address the latest – and shock and potentially massive – takeover development with with Saudi Arabia set to lift its four-year ban on bein SPORTS.
You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.