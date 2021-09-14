Here, we round-up all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Newcastle ‘set for’ goalkeeping change against Leeds

According to reports, Karl Darlow is likely to replace Freddie Woodman in the Newcastle United goal against Leeds United on Friday.

Karl Darlow is set to start in goal for Newcastle on Friday night against Leeds United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

Woodman started this season as Newcastle’s No1 but has conceded 12 goals in four Premier League matches.

After Newcastle’s defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, Woodman posted on Instagram: “Never been one to avoid responsibility, hold my hands up, wasn’t good enough.”

Darlow has been recovering from a battle with Covid-19 but could be in-line to make his first appearance of the season.

Darlow played 25 times for Newcastle in the Premier League last season, keeping four clean-sheets.

Stephenson promoted to first-team

With Callum Wilson injured and reportedly unavailable for selection until after the October international break, Steve Bruce is facing a selection-headache up-front.

The Newcastle boss has apparently reacted to this today and called-up one of the shining lights from the Newcastle academy to train with the first-team.

Dylan Stephenson is the man who has reportedly been training with the senior squad.

Stephenson had an electrifying start to the Premier League 2 season as he netted five times in just three games.

Whether Stephenson will see some minutes in the senior side or not is yet to be known, however, the fact he has been promoted to the senior squad shows that Bruce and his coaching staff must think very highly of him.

Caldwell set for Manchester City role

Gary Caldwell left his role as Newcastle United under 23’s manager just over a week ago.

Initial reports linked him with the Oldham Athletic job, however, it appears that Caldwell will instead move to Manchester City.

According to the Daily Mail, Caldwell will join Manchester City as ‘loan team coach’ and be responsible for the development of the players that are currently away from The Etihad Stadium on-loan.

Caldwell spent three-weeks as U23 manager at Newcastle, replacing Chris Hogg who joined the set-up at MK Dons.

