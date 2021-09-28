Steve Bruce's job at Newcastle United is 'almost untenable' – but ex-Aston Villa boss explains why he won't be sacked

The Magpies have kicked off the 2021/22 campaign with zero wins from their opening seven fixtures in all competitions, with fans vocal about their displeasure towards Bruce.

Bruce has collected just three points so far, leaving the club 17th in the Premier League table, as well as suffering a Carabao Cup exit to Burnley.

Chants of “we want Brucie out” have been heard on the terraces, but former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Sherwood believes owner Mike Ashley will continue to ignore supporters’ sack calls.

“Steve Bruce is always going to be under pressure, but not from the man who matters most, which is Mike Ashley because he did a brilliant job of keeping them in the league last year,” Sherwood told My Betting Sites. “The fans will always put Steve under pressure because they didn’t want him.

"It’s almost like an untenable job, but he knows that, and he’s got broad enough shoulders to deal with it. It’s a tough environment to manage under, but Steve just wants to carry on.

“Everyone forgets, he’s actually a Newcastle fan. He wants what’s best for them, but he doesn’t feel like he can give them the style they demand because of the players at his disposal. He just needs to do what he needs to do.

"Unfortunately the objective there is to stay in the league. The fans want that to be a lot higher. At the moment, just to stay in the Premier League is a massive feat for a lot of football clubs.”

