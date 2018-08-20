Steve Harper steps up at Newcastle following Arsenal departure

Steve Harper has stepped up into a new role at Newcastle United.

The former goalkeeper has been appointed as the club's lead Academy goalkeeping coach.

Harper made 199 first-team appearances for the club during his playing career.

The 43-year-old succeeds Chris Terpcou in the role. Terpcou left this summer to join Arsenal, where he has linked up with former United goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman.

A United statement read: "He will be playing a leading role in the development of the club's 'keepers at Under-18 and Under-23 level, while also planning, organising and monitoring the Academy's overall goalkeeping programme from the youngest age."

Harper will report to head of goalkeeping Simon Smith.

The Easinigton-born player reflected on the end of his long playing career in an interview with the Gazette in May.