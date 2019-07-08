Steven Gerrard update as Newcastle United draw up managerial shortlist
Steven Gerrard is on Newcastle United’s managerial shortlist – but the club is yet to make a formal approach to Rangers.
The club is looking for a successor to Rafa Benitez, whose time at the club ended on June 30 when his contract expired.
It was today reported that Gerrard – who took over as Rangers manager last April after a stint working at former club Liverpool’s Academy – had “rejected” an approach from Newcastle. However, club sources claim that there has not been an approach for the 39-year-old, who retired as a player in late 2016.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Nice managedr Patrick Vieira, also a potential target for United, has already ruled out a move to United.
The 43-year-old said: “I’m at Nice long-term. I have no intention of going elsewhere. I’ve always felt good here, and with the people around me. I can’t see myself anywhere other than Nice.”