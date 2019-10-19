'Stop making excuses Steve Bruce' – Newcastle United fans react to dropping back into the Premier League bottom three

Newcastle United dropped back into the Premier League bottom three following their 1-0 loss at Chelsea - and it’s fair to say Magpies fans have not taken it well.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:48 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:49 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea battles for possession with Fabian Schar of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news...

@ToonIrish – “Perez and Rondon would have thrived today. Backward decisions get backward results.”

@TheNUFCMags – “Unlucky not to get a point but stop making excuses Steve. Bottom 3 now – that's where we deserve to be. Goals will be a big problem.”

@MarkByersJnr – “Miggy needs played more advanced, so does St Max. They’re working back so far that they’re knackered by the time they get to their box.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

@StephenCockburn – “Well that was 2 hours of my life I’m not getting back.”

@doddsy1991 – “Our fans already see Joelinton as the scapegoat please explain what he has had to feed off or what service he has had? All he gets is a lumped ball up the park even Carroll struggled.”