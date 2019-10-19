'Stop making excuses Steve Bruce' – Newcastle United fans react to dropping back into the Premier League bottom three
Newcastle United dropped back into the Premier League bottom three following their 1-0 loss at Chelsea - and it’s fair to say Magpies fans have not taken it well.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news...
@ToonIrish – “Perez and Rondon would have thrived today. Backward decisions get backward results.”
@TheNUFCMags – “Unlucky not to get a point but stop making excuses Steve. Bottom 3 now – that's where we deserve to be. Goals will be a big problem.”
@MarkByersJnr – “Miggy needs played more advanced, so does St Max. They’re working back so far that they’re knackered by the time they get to their box.”
@StephenCockburn – “Well that was 2 hours of my life I’m not getting back.”
@doddsy1991 – “Our fans already see Joelinton as the scapegoat please explain what he has had to feed off or what service he has had? All he gets is a lumped ball up the park even Carroll struggled.”