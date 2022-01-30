'Strange...one of the best' - Newcastle United supporters split over reports linking Magpies with a move for Manchester United goalkeeper
Newcastle have been heavily linked with a late in the window loan move for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.
Whilst a goalkeeper may not seem a priority for Eddie Howe’s side, reports today suggest that Newcastle are lining-up a move for Manchester United’s Deam Henderson.
Craig Hope of the Daily Mail reports that there is a ‘strong chance’ of a move for the 24-year-old, whilst TalkSport also report that Newcastle are ‘in talks’ over a potential move for Henderson.
Reports of a move for Henderson have split the Newcastle United fan base on social media however. Whilst many supporters recognise the great quality of the England international, it’s clear that Newcastle’s current No.1., Martin Dubravka, is still a fan-favourite on Tyneside.
Here, we take a look at how social media reacted to the news of Newcastle United’s interest in the Manchester United shot-stopper:
@alastair10: Strange - Howe not a fan of Dubravka?
@ToonBlackWhite: Brilliant signing if it comes off hopefully with option to buy
@chrishaggerty82: I’m not the biggest Dubravka fan but is Henderson better than him? I don’t think he is. For me he would become number 2 and a possible future keeper if we sign him but can’t see him starting ahead of Dubravka this season.
@Angel_Batistuta: Love Dubs, but he's on the decline imo, mainly due to injuries, doesn't seem like the same keeper from the last few seasons. Henderson is a big talent imo. Though I expect them to ask for silly money again.
@ShaddersNUFC: Don't think he's priority other positions need filling over Goalkeeper imo. Striker attacking mid and cb priority
@DarthHyperbole: That would make a lot of sense, on form he's one of the best keepers in the league as he showed at Sheffield United and he's wasted at United since de Gea rediscovered his form.
@gavlaar7: Great signing! Hopefully comes with obligation to buy too
@IainBaj: I'm not sure he's better than Dubravka and haven't watched him enough to make a decision, but I'd say he's better than Darlow. And considering Dubravka's recent injury record and spotty form, this could be a very shrewd signing #nufc
(We still need a centre back though)