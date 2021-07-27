Striker posts classy farewell message after sealing Newcastle United exit
Elias Sorensen has bid an emotional farewell to Newcastle United after completing a permanent move to Esbjerg fB.
The striker joined the Magpies in 2016 from HB Koge. Three years later, he made his first-team debut during a friendly with West Ham United in China.
Having hit 20 goals in 26 games for the under-23s during the 2018/19 campaign, a first professional loan followed at Blackpool.
Sorensen had further temporary spells at Carlisle United and Almere City, as well as representing Denmark at under-19s and 21s level.
The 21-year-old returns to his homeland with Esbjerg after five years on Tyneside, where he posted a classy farewell message via his Instagram page.
He said: “Would like to thank everyone associated with @NUFC for the last five years of my life.
"Can’t put into words how much I’ve enjoyed my time at this fantastic club.
"Thank you to all my teammates, all the staff and everyone involved for making me the person and player I am today.”