Elias Sorensen has left Newcastle United after five years on Tyneside. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The striker joined the Magpies in 2016 from HB Koge. Three years later, he made his first-team debut during a friendly with West Ham United in China.

Having hit 20 goals in 26 games for the under-23s during the 2018/19 campaign, a first professional loan followed at Blackpool.

Sorensen had further temporary spells at Carlisle United and Almere City, as well as representing Denmark at under-19s and 21s level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old returns to his homeland with Esbjerg after five years on Tyneside, where he posted a classy farewell message via his Instagram page.

He said: “Would like to thank everyone associated with @NUFC for the last five years of my life.

"Can’t put into words how much I’ve enjoyed my time at this fantastic club.

"Thank you to all my teammates, all the staff and everyone involved for making me the person and player I am today.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.