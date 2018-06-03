Striker puts Newcastle on alert with Twitter message

Abel Hernandez has confirmed that he will leave Hull City in the summer.

The striker posted posted an emotional message to the club's fans on Twitter after failing to agree a new deal at the KCOM Stadium.

Hernandez, available on a free transfer, interested Newcastle United last summer.

And the club, which is looking to sign a striker in the transfer window, could now renew its interest in the 27-year-old Uruguay international, who has spent the past four seasons at Hull.

Hernandez tweeted: "I am writing to say THANK YOU to all the fans of Hull for these 4 beautiful years, in which they have given me all the affection, during good times and also during the not-so good ones.

"You never stopped showing me your great support and affection, and I am deeply grateful.

"I will never forget the matches in which you singed my name, this is something that I will have forever in my heart.

"This is why you deserve to know, directly from me, that my time in Hull is now over, everything comes to an end and today I have to say goodbye.

"Sometimes a fair agreement is not reached, and football is like that. I wish you all the best for the next year.

"I truly that you can soon return to Premier League because the club deserves it! Thanks to this team, that has given me so many blessings.

"*I want you to know you will always be in my heart. Thank you, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart once again fro everything you have given me during these four unforgettable years."

Hernandez missed the bulk of last season with a ruptured Achilles.