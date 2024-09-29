Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One reported Newcastle United transfer target caught the eye with a hat-trick this season.

Lille star Jonathan David produced an eye-catching display on Saturday night just days after he was linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward has enjoyed a positive start to the new season and went into Saturday’s visit to Le Havre with four goals and two assists in ten appearances in all competitions. Boosted by scoring a goal in his side’s 3-3 home draw with Strasbourg last weekend, David came to the fore once again with well-taken hat-trick as his side claimed a 3-0 win Stade Oceane to move within three points of the Champions League exploits.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David’s treble comes less than a week after TBR Football suggested Newcastle were ‘in talks’ to sign the Canada international on a free transfer next summer when his Lille contract is set to come to an end. The 24-year-old gave an indication over how he sees his future playing out during the recent international break and assessed speculation that had linked him with a move to the Premier League during the last two transfer windows.

Speaking during the international break, he told The Athletic: “It just didn’t happen. There were a couple of offers and we just didn’t finish the deal, that’s it. I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with coaches. But ultimately made the decision to stay. What am I waiting for (in agreeing a new deal)? I guess now it’s easier to say. I’m in the last year of my contract. Eventually my contract is going to run out. Right now we’re speaking with the (Lille President Oliver Letang) about a possible extension. We’ll see how that goes. I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best league in the world. And for me it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are believed to be keen to add to their forward options over the next two transfer windows. A toe injury suffered by striker Alexander Isak mean Eddie Howe was forced the press Anthony Gordon into the main attacking role in Saturday’s draw with Manchester City. The future of Callum Wilson is also open to question as the former Bournemouth frontman is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning Newcastle are likely to prioritise an attacking addition in the near future.