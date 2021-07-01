Strong loan interest in Newcastle United defender as summer business steps up

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances in his first full season of senior football on loan at Pools as they clinched promotion from the National League via the play-offs.

Despite playing a crucial role in the club’s promotion, a hamstring injury prevented Cass from featuring in Pools’ decisive play-off wins over Bromley, Stockport County and Torquay United.

And Challinor believes the step up to League Two along with regularly playing in front of large crowds is something that could really benefit the youngster’s professional development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Cass of Hartlepool United celebrates with the trophy following the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"With Cass, you’d think from his perspective and Newcastle’s perspective, coming back here would be an obvious fit,” he told The Mail.

"I spoke to his agent and I think for Cass to play in front of our supporters in a full ground would have been a different test for him anyway opposed to playing in front of an empty stadium, it brings different pressures.

“A full crowd in League Two ticks lots of boxes so we’ll have conversations there.”

Cass signed a new contract at Newcastle last season and several League Two and SPL clubs are set to compete with Pools to take the youngster on loan for the 2021-22 campaign.

Hartlepool are yet to confirm any new signings or contract renewals since being promoted to the Football League last month. Talks regarding a new contract for Challinor are also yet to progress with his current deal set to expire next summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.