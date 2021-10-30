'Struggled in the midfield again' – Newcastle United player ratings as winless start to Premier League campaign continues against Chelsea

Newcastle United lost 3-0 to Chelsea at St James's Park. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

For 65 minutes, the Magpies held out against the league leaders but fell apart when Reece James opened the scoring.

Indeed, James scored a brace as a penalty from Jorginho inflicted further relegation fears on Tyneside.

Our writer Jordan Cronin was at St James’s Park – and here’s how he rated each Newcastle player:

Endured a nightmare couple of minutes. Was already on the floor when James fired his second before bringing down Havertz for the penalty, scored by Jorginho.

Manquillo dealt with a lot of attacks down his side in the first-half. After the break, Chelsea played through the middle.

Handed his second successive start. Provides pace on the right side of the back three but had no positional awarness.

United’s captain, the leader in the backline, watched his side collapse in the remaining quarter-hour or so.

Was at times sloppy in possession. Almost gifted a first-half opener but was let off by Ziyech’s sitter at the Gallowgate End.

Both of James’ second-half goals came down Ritchie's side. Didn’t get close to crossing into the box, which is his biggest quality.

Was yellow carded just 17 minutes in for a strong challenge on Christensen but competed well before being replaced just after the hour-mark.

Struggled in the midfield again. Didn’t get involved in anything notable.