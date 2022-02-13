Magpies to beat Tottenham to defender, Man Utd lead race for £70m striker

13th February 2022 - Premier League rumours

Newcastle United fans would have been happy to see both Norwich City and Watford suffer defeat in the Premier League yesterday, while Everton secured a 3-0 victory.

The Magpies host Aston Villa this afternoon and could extend the gap between themselves and the bottom three to four points if they win.

Eddie Howe’s side also still have two games in hand over the Canaries, with postponed fixtures against the Toffees and Southampton to still be played.