Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle and Liverpool target lined up for £12m Bayern Munich move, Spanish side "ready to sell" former Chelsea striker wanted by Arsenal

Marcelo Bielsa’s future at Leeds United remains unclear with a report today suggesting that the Argentine could leave Elland Road in the summer as it’s “impossible” to play in the Premier League without “total commitment”.
Elsewhere, a Newcastle United and Liverpool linked centre back is now thought to be of interest to Bayern Munich with the player’s current club looking for a fee in the region of £12.
A Brighton & Hove Albion defender, who is out of contract this summer, says he is putting himself “in the shop window” during his loan away from the Amex with the Seagulls yet to initiate talks.
Meanwhile, Burnley are being linked with a move for a £12m rated international star who has previously been rumoured to be of interest to Southampton and Celtic.
An Everton midfielder could be about to leave the club on loan this month due to interest from the Russian Premier League who can still make deals until next week while a new Tottenham Hotspur signing has discussed how to former Premier League stars helped him achieve his “dream” move to the English top flight.
Arsenal are interested in a Spanish international striker and his current club are “ready to sell” but they could face competition from Juventus where the player is currently on loan while Chelsea are targeting a Real Madrid defender.
Finally, Manchester United are planning a new contract for one of their defenders which could see another facing a fight for his place in the Old Trafford first team.
Here are Sunday’s Premier League transfer rumours.