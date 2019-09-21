Sunderland AFC U18 v Newcastle United U18 LIVE: Youngsters face off in Wear-Tyne derby
Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United’s under-18 sides face off at the Academy of Light this morning in the Wear-Tyne derby.
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 10:40 am
The Black Cats come into the clash off the back of a 10-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, and will be hoping for a much improved performance against their bitter rivals – who themselves will be keen to seal a derby day win. We’ll be providing live updates from the U18 Premier League clash – with key incidents, team news and post-match reaction all covered. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest throughout the game: