Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell eyes 'brilliant' victory over Newcastle United

Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell is determined to play his part in springing an FA Cup shock.

The midfielder, whose stay at the Stadium of Light was brought to a premature end in the summer, is eyeing an upset when his new employers - Blackburn Rovers - welcome Newcastle United.

Rovers held the Magpies to a 1-1 draw in the initial Third Round tie and will now look to go one better when they welcome Rafa Benitez's side to Ewood Park tomorrow evening in the replay.

And Rodwell - who is keen to relaunch his career is Lancashire - is hoping to help the Championship side spring a shock against top flight opposition.

Bradley Dack's header looked to have handed Blackburn a victory at St James's Park just over a week ago, only for Matt Ritchie's late penalty to force a replay.

Rodwell is now keen for his side to take the positives from that clash and use their home soil to their advantage during the televised tie.

“A cup run would be great for us and the fans," he admitted, speaking to Blackburn's official website.

A win against Newcastle will be brilliant.

“With league games, you’re constantly wanting to get those three points on the board. With the FA Cup, it’s a different mentality because you know you just have that one game to try and win.

“We go into every game aiming to win. It was a great performance at St James’ Park, and with the fans behind us, with us doing what we do, we can beat anyone.

“It’ll be a good test for the group. We need that. It’s about being patient and sticking to what we’re good at. We have good enough players to produce the goods."

Rodwell has previously featured in a final of the competition, forming part of the Everton side that lost out to Chelsea in 2009.

He still harbours hopes of an FA Cup triumph - and dreams that he may be able to lift the trophy aloft during his career.

"It’s amazing and one of those things for the fans and families," he added.

"It was a great run and a fantastic experience.

“I’m not sure how some of the foreign lads viewed the competition, but for the English boys, growing up the FA Cup was the biggest competition.

“For me, it’s a very special competition that brings back memories.

"Maybe one day I can win the final."