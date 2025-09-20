Newcastle United news: Lloyd Kelly could have become a Sunderland player this summer - according to reports in Italy.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyd Kelly joined Juventus on a permanent basis earlier this summer following an initial loan move to the club. Kelly joined the Italian giants from Newcastle United on an initial loan deal in January before that temporary stay was turned into a permanent transfer when the summer window opened.

Kelly made 15 appearances during his first half season in Turin, before playing four times during the Club World Cup this summer. The former Bournemouth man has enjoyed a good start to this season as well and scored a dramatic late equaliser for his side against Borussia Dortmund in midweek as they shared eight goals with the German outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a whirlwind twelve months which saw him move clubs twice and experience football outside of England for the first time, Kelly will be hoping to make a name for himself at Juventus and settle into Igor Tudor’s plans. However, surprise reports from Italy have detailed how the 26-year-old could have returned to the north east of England during the summer transfer window - just weeks after his permanent move to Juventus was confirmed.

Lloyd Kelly & Sunderland transfer rumours

Premier League newbies Sunderland weren’t afraid to splash the cash this summer following their promotion from the Championship. 14 players were signed by the Black Cats, with over £150m spent in the process to bolster Regis Le Bris’ side.

Among those new arrivals was former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international’s move to the Stadium of Light was among the most surprising of transfers during the summer.

And he could have been joined by Kelly on Wearside - according to reports from Italy. They have revealed that Kelly was at the centre of much interest from the Stadium of Light in a potential £17.4m deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

According to TuttoSport , Sunderland tabled a ‘decisive move’ for Kelly made up of an initial loan deal and then an obligation to buy the defender at the aforementioned price tag if they survived relegation from the Premier League. Kelly, though, rejected the chance to move back to England - whilst also snubbing a potential move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

At Fenerbahce, Kelly would have linked up with Jose Mourinho - although the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager lasted only until the end of August before being sacked by the Turkish Super Lig club. Mourinho has now taken charge of Portuguese side Benfica and is set to make the trip to St James’ Park with his new club at the end of next month.

The report also claims that Tudor influenced Kelly’s decision to remain at the Italian club. The former Magpies defender has become a key part of Tudor’s defensive line in recent times.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, replaced Kelly with AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw in a deal worth up to £35m. Thiaw is yet to start a game for the Magpies, but a very promising cameo towards the end of their defeat against Barcelona on Thursday night, plus a potential injury to Fabian Schar, may offer the German international a chance to impress in upcoming matches.