Sunderland v Newcastle United U23 analysis: FIVE players who shone for Neil Redfearn's Magpies in derby day victory

Luke Charman in action for Newcastle United, as they beat rivals Sunderland at Eppleton this evening.

Despite a difficult start to the Premier League 2 campaign, Steve Bruce has sung the praises of a number of United’s second string this season – and in throwing Matty into the top flight mix, has shown willing to trust in youth.

But who looks ready for the step up? Our Newcastle United writer Liam Kennedy was at Hetton tonight – a game NUFC won 2-0 thanks to goals from Luke Charman & Victor Fernandez – to assess which players could potentially be on the pathway to following the Longstaffs’ lead.

LUKE CHARMAN

A player who has been floating around at this level for some time – and has shown his ability in front of goal in the past.

Played as a central striker, with the No9 on his back on the night, and did not let the shirt down.

Full of movement and scored from the spot. His deft flick saw Brandon Taylor dismissed for a handball as the last man.

MO SANGARE

Already a full international with Liberia, and a goalscorer, too – last season was meant to be his ‘kick on’ year. Didn’t quite happen that way.

Tall, rangy and with a long range of passing, he looks like a player who would benefit from a loan spell away from the youth football.

LUDWIG FRANCILLETTE

Head and shoulders above any player on the day – and that’s just his height.

The Frenchman was signed in the summer from the non-league scene across the Channel and looks more than good enough for the bottom end of the second tier of second string football.

JAMIE STERRY

A player who did not make the cut at first-team level under head coach Bruce but looks too good for reserve football.

Really needs to leave to have a chance of making it in the game.

TOM ALLAN

Full of pace and direct running the wide player floated in and out of the game, but on the ball was a joy to watch.