This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United following their opening day win over Nottingham Forest (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Supercomputer forecasts surprise finishes for Newcastle United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton after contrasting opening day results

What is being predicted for Newcastle United this season following their opening day victory over newly-promoted Nottingham Forest?

By Joe Buck
Monday, 8th August 2022, 11:26 am

Newcastle United got their season off to the perfect start with a home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

After a first-half of dominance, the Magpies couldn’t turn their possession and territorial advantage into goals.As the second-half progressed, it looked as though the visitors may frustrate Newcastle, but a fabulous strike from Fabian Schar turned the tide in the hosts’ favour.

Callum Wilson’s superb effort twelve minutes from time secured a comfortable victory for Newcastle who ended the weekend in 5th place in the table.

There’s still plenty of football to be played this season, but it was a fantastic way for Eddie Howe’s side to begin a campaign that promises much on Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season:

1. Nottingham Forest

Predicted finish: 20th - Predicted points: 33 (-32 GD) - Chances of relegation: 55%

Photo: Jan Kruger

2. Bournemouth

Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 38 (-24 GD) - Chances of relegation: 36%

Photo: Steve Bardens

3. Fulham

Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 38 (-22 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 35%

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

4. Southampton

Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 40 (-22 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 32%

Photo: Harriet Lander

