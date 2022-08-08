Newcastle United got their season off to the perfect start with a home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

After a first-half of dominance, the Magpies couldn’t turn their possession and territorial advantage into goals.As the second-half progressed, it looked as though the visitors may frustrate Newcastle, but a fabulous strike from Fabian Schar turned the tide in the hosts’ favour.

Callum Wilson’s superb effort twelve minutes from time secured a comfortable victory for Newcastle who ended the weekend in 5th place in the table.

There’s still plenty of football to be played this season, but it was a fantastic way for Eddie Howe’s side to begin a campaign that promises much on Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season:

1. Nottingham Forest Predicted finish: 20th - Predicted points: 33 (-32 GD) - Chances of relegation: 55%

2. Bournemouth Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 38 (-24 GD) - Chances of relegation: 36%

3. Fulham Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 38 (-22 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 35%

4. Southampton Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 40 (-22 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 1% - Chances of relegation: 32%