Newcastle United face another must-win clash in their battle for survival when they come up against Leeds United this week.

The Magpies were denied all three points against Watford on Saturday afternoon when Joao Pedro’s 88th minute equaliser secured a 1-1 draw for the Hornets.

That result left Eddie Howe’s men 19th in the table, two points adrift of safety, and the Toon Army will be hoping for a better result when they travel to face Leeds this weekend.

For their part, the Whites picked up a hugely impressive 3-2 win over high-flying West Ham last time out, with Jack Harrison scoring a hat-trick to wrap up the points.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are currently nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere in the top flight this week, Watford and Norwich City square-off in a clash that could have significant ramifications at the foot of the table, Manchester United come up against Brentford and West Ham in quick succession, and there’s a mouth-watering London derby on offer as Chelsea host Tottenham.

But who is likely come out on top in those matches, and the rest of the Premier League’s busy fixture schedule?

We took a look at the latest win percentages from statisticians FiveThirtyEight to find out...

1. Brighton vs Chelsea - January 18th Brighton win: 25% Chelsea win: 49% Draw: 26%

2. Leicester City vs Tottenham - January 19th Leicester City win: 32% Tottenham win: 44% Draw: 24%

3. Brentford vs Manchester United - January 19th Brentford win: 29% Man United win: 45% Draw: 25%

4. Watford vs Norwich City - January 21st Watford win: 51% Norwich City win: 23% Draw: 26%