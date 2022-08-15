Newcastle have taken four points from their opening two games of the season, a tally they didn’t reach until late-October last time around.

Their comfortable opening day win against Nottingham Forest was followed up by a solid if unspectacular draw away at Brighton this weekend.

The clash at the Amex Stadium may not live long in the memory, but it was another indication that Newcastle will be a tough side to beat this year.

The Magpies are yet to concede a goal this season - only early pace-setters Manchester City can boast a similar record.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Manchester City Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 87 (+59 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 57% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 94% Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 78 (+43 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 22% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 80% Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 72 (+29 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 9% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 62% Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+25 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 5% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 48% Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales