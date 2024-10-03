Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sven Botman has posted another intriguing update on his recovery from injury.

Botman hasn’t featured for Newcastle United for over six months with his last appearance coming in their FA Cup defeat against Manchester City in March. Botman suffered an ACL injury and underwent surgery to repair the issue.

Speaking about the defender, sporting director Paul Mitchell revealed that he could be back in December. He said: “Sven comes back in December, another massive impact of quality.”

The Dutchman’s return to action will be a huge boost for Newcastle United after an injury-hit campaign last term meant they were never really able to see the best of him throughout the season. In his and Jamaal Lascelles’ absence, Eddie Howe has opted to pick Fabian Schar and Dan Burn as his central defenders with Emil Krafth and Lloyd Kelly as back-up for the pair.

Whilst Botman faces another couple of months on the sidelines, he has again posted an update on his Instagram with a picture on his story. In that, Botman has posted a photo of him at the San Siro with a clock emoji. Botman, who was heavily-linked with a move to AC Milan before he joined Newcastle United, made just one appearance in the Champions League for the Magpies last season - their opener at the San Siro.

Alongside Botman, Lascelles remains as a long-term absentee with a return in the new year likely for the club captain. Elsewhere, Lewis Miley and Callum Wilson are still sidelined after picking up injuries during pre-season and are yet to feature this season.