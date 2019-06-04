TAKEOVER latest - Sheikh Khaled willing to pay £350 million for Newcastle United while Magpies star is linked with Arsenal & Tottenham | Maurizio Sarri's 'betrayal' | Updates on Brighton, Burnley & Sheffield United

All of the latest Premier League transfer gossip from around the web - including rumours from Watford, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Sheikh Khaled-fronted Bin Zayed Group are adamant they are in the process of buying United, but Mike Ashley is yet to receive a firm offer for the club, despite a price having been agreed in principle. (Chronicle)

A price of £350 million has reportedly been agreed. (Chronicle)

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has been linked with a move to London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham, (Football.London)

Burnley are keen to sign a Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry for the second time in the space of one year. (Mail)

Brighton are ready to test Rangers’ resolve over captain James Tavernier and Glen Kamara. (TeamTalk)

Brighton are interested in Portu, the 27-year-old forward or attacking midfielder who has scored 18 top-flight goals for Girona over the last two seasons. (Argus)

Sheffield United are behind Celtic in the race to sign Luca Connell from Bolton Wanderers. (Scottish Sun)

Watford boss Javi Gracia is under consideration as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager, if the Italian leaves Stamford Bridge to take over at Juventus.(ESPN)

Juve are set to give Sarri a three-year deal worth 7 million euros (£6.22 million) per season. (Corriere della Sera)

Chelsea's 27-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho says it would be a "betrayal" for former Napoli boss Sarri to join Juventus. (Standard)

Eden Hazard's hopes of securing a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid by Tuesday have been hampered by Blues manager Sarri's imminent departure. (Evening Standard)

Real are making a final push to sign Belgium forward Hazard, 28, for 120 million euros (£107 milliom). The Spanish club are sending a representative to London to meet Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. (Goal)

And Real are worried Manchester United and Bayern Munich will compete with them to sign Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 26, from Liverpool this summer. (AS)

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to go head to head in a £120 million battle to sign Benfica's 19-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Mirror)

Juventus want to re-sign United and France midfielder Paul Pogba. The 26-year-old spent four years at the Serie A club between 2012-2016. (Sky Italy)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison, 22, this summer. (Independent)

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, 22, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told him he was a big admirer of his this season. (Mirror)

Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG are interested in signing Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are offering to pay him nearly £300,000 a week. (Times)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says Manchester City are "insane" in their valuation of 23-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane, who is wanted by the Bundesliga champions. (Star)

Bayern's honorary president Franz Beckenbauer says he would "wish for nothing more" than for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to manage his club. (Bild)

Meanwhile, Bayern have offered Bayern Leverkusen about £80 million for 19-year-old Germany midfielder Kai Havertz. (TZ)

Manchester United have been quoted a fee of 35 million euros (£31 million) for Lille's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 23. (Daily Record)

West Ham have made a £20 million bid for Barcelona's 25-year-old midfielder Andre Gomes, who was on loan at Everton last season. (Guardian)

Cardiff City have rejected an £8 million bid from Aston Villa for their 29-year-old Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. (Wales Online)

Bournemouth and Burnley are interested in signing West Brom's English striker Jay Rodriguez, 29. (Express and Star)

Belgium forward Divock Origi, 24, has earned a new long-term contract at Liverpool following his end of season performances. (Mirror)

Ex-Liverpool winger John Barnes says the club's 27-year-old Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk could win the Ballon d'Or this year. (Talksport)

And former Reds captain Steven Gerrard believes winning the Champions League will change 28-year-old current skipper and England midfielder Jordan Henderson's life. (Times)