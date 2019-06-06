TAKEOVER update - New Bin Zayed company sparks fresh rumour | Sheikh Khaled 'confident' of purchase despite Mike Ashley waiting on official bid | Magpies plot move for defender | Updates Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal

All of the Premier latest transfer rumours from around the web - including gossip from Everton, Aston Villa & Manchester City.

Newcastle United will face limited competition for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as Eintracht Frankfurt have pulled out of the race to acquire his signature. (Daily Record)

The Magpies are reportedly plotting a £6m bid for Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann. (Various)

Rafa Benitez's contract expires in 26 days' time, but Newcastle United fans are no closer to knowing whether the Spaniard will be in the dugout next season. (Various)

The Bin Zayed Group are confident of completing a takeover but the Magpies and the Premier League have yet to comment. (Chronicle)

Mike Ashley is still waiting for an official bid from Sheikh Khaled. (Various)

Documents which have surfaced online show a new company registered with Companies House named Monochrome Acquisitions Limited, with Sheikh Khaled and lawyer Midhat Kidwai listed as the only directors. (Express)

The documents are understood to be official, despite Newcastle again rejecting the chance to comment further. (Express)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has a 'sprinkling' of Premier League experience on his summer shopping list. (Lancs Live)

Burnley have also been heavily linked with £15m-rated West Brom duo Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez.

Premier League duo Liverpool and Burnley have both been linked with Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, who started 33 Championship games last season. (Lancashire Express)

Brighton are plotting a double swoop for James Tavernier and Glen Kamara. (Various)

Brighton are set to rival Aston Villa in the chase for attacking midfielder Bradley Dack. (The Sun)

Brighton's Ezequel Schelotto has talked about his wish of returning to Argentina, although there are no talks ongoing as of yet. (TNT Sports)

Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of 100m euros (£88.5m) to sell Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 28 to Real Madrid. (Guardian)

Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 27, wants to sign a new deal at Anfield. (ESPN)

Manchester United are ready to rebuff any approaches for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Mail)

Meanwhile, United will announce Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, as their first signing of the summer after the Nations League finals. (Star)

Departing Everton captain and defender Phil Jagielka could be moving north of the border when he leaves the Toffees later this month. The 36-year-old is reportedly a target for Celtic. (Sun)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in £13.2m-rated Stuttgart and Turkey defender Ozan Kabak, 19. (Express)

Liverpool have inquired about Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, 29. (Wales Online)

Fenerbache have entered the race to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon. The 29-year-old is also wanted by Wolves and Newcastle, where he spent last season on loan. (Ajansspor, in Turkish)

Southampton have agreed a £14m fee with Standard Liege for Mali forward Moussa Djenepo, 20. (Daily Echo)

However, the Saints have has a bid of around £8m rejected by Birmingham City for striker Che Adams, 22. (Mail)

Midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, has indicated he wants to join Everton on a permanent basis from Barcelona, with the Merseyside club also hopeful that defender Leighton Baines, 34, will sign a new one-year contract. (Times, subscription required)

Manchester City's young midfielder Taylor Richards, 18, is a target for Inter Milan. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Citybelieve they will beat Chelsea to the signing of Millwall's 16-year-old winger Samuel Edozie. (Evening Standard)

Premier League newcomers Norwich and Aston Villa are both tracking Antwerp and Ghana right-back Daniel Opare, 28, who may be available for just £500,000. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Villa are closing in on bringing Wolves' English defender Kortney Hause, 23, permanently to Villa Park after taking up their option to sign him after his loan spell. (Express & Star)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has told club officials he has no intention of leaving this summer, despite interest in the 25-year-old France international from Arsenal and Manchester United. (Marca)

Juventus have completed the £13m signing of Sassuolo defender Merih Demiral, 21. (Goal.com)