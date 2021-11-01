TalkSPORT pundit delivers ominous 'Great Escape' verdict as Newcastle United plight continues

Graeme Jones. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Toon Army currently find themselves second-bottom in the Premier League table, six points adrift of safety after 10 matches.

Saturday afternoon saw the Magpies play out an underwhelming 3-0 home defeat at the hands of league leaders Chelsea, and as yet, there is no concrete indication as to who will take over from interim manager Graeme Jones on a permanent basis.

Speaking to talkSPORT about Newcastle’s current plight, the former Aston Villa striker also expressed his concern about their potential for bringing in marquee signings in January if they are fully embroiled in a relegation battle.

He said: “If I was a Newcastle fan, I would be very worried this season about them going down.

“I feel that Steve Bruce has left now, Jones has come in. Has anything changed? Not really.

“I still feel Palace battered them in the game, they still battered them. It’s just some of the players are not good enough.

“If I’m Newcastle now, as the owners, I’m thinking, ‘I need players signing on the first of January.’

“They haven’t got a game to spare. They’re going to need players in that changing room and it will sort of be like ‘The Great Escape’.

“You look at them now; they’re on four points, Burnley got the win when they needed one, Leeds beat Norwich and there is going to start being a gap.

“Crystal Palace have found wins, Brentford can get wins, Wolves can. You start looking at the table now, I’m looking and I can see Newcastle going down, I really can.

“I’m not saying that to wind up Newcastle fans, but I’m very worried for them. Even January, who are they going to get in?

“If they are ten points adrift in January, who is going to want to come?”