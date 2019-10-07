NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Team of the weekend: Newcastle United, South Shields & Sunderland players who impressed

Newcastle United produce a surprise performance to beat Manchester United, while South Shields continue to fly at the top end of the BetVictor Northern Premier Division.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:45 am

Sunderland on the other hand were comfortably beaten by Lincoln City to pile pressure on under-fire manager Jack Ross.

But did any SAFC players make the cut, or do the Mariners and Magpies dominate the Gazette XI. Here’s our top performers of the weekend...

1. Martin Dubravka - 7

Came for things confidently after a few recent mistakes. Didn't put a foot wrong.

2. Adam Thurston - 8

One of his most effective games in a Shields game to date, set up the third goal.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Not his best day with the ball but won absolutely everything put his way. One outstanding goal-saving challenge.

4. Gary Brown - 7

Imperious at the back once more and made a goal-saving tackle in the second half.

