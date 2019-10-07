Team of the weekend: Newcastle United, South Shields & Sunderland players who impressed
Newcastle United produce a surprise performance to beat Manchester United, while South Shields continue to fly at the top end of the BetVictor Northern Premier Division.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:45 am
Sunderland on the other hand were comfortably beaten by Lincoln City to pile pressure on under-fire manager Jack Ross.
But did any SAFC players make the cut, or do the Mariners and Magpies dominate the Gazette XI. Here’s our top performers of the weekend...