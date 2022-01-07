The 31-year-old right-back is the first signing of the PIF ownership era as he joins for a reported £12million fee plus add-ons.

Signing a La Liga winner and England international will be seen as a big coup for Newcastle, who currently sit 19th in the Premier League table.

Trippier has enjoyed an impressive career in England, Spain and at international level and will be looking to make a mark on Tyneside to help The Magpies keep their top flight status intact.

Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham FC at Wembley Stadium on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He will wear the number 15 shirt for Newcastle and could be part of the squad that faces Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round at St James’s Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Following Trippier’s arrival at Newcastle, we’ve looked at his career so far and picked out 10 key moments, some of which have have helped him establish himself as one of world football’s best right-backs.

As a 19-year-old Trippier experienced his first taste of senior football on loan from Manchester City at Barnsley between 2010 and 2011. He made 42 Championship appearances for the South Yorkshire club, scoring twice. He was also named the club's player of the year in his only full season at Oakwell.

Eddie Howe signed Trippier for Burnley on loan from Manchester City during the 2011-12 season, a move that was made permanent midway through the campaign. Trippier has pointed to the decision to join Burnley as the turning point in his career as he was named as the club's player of the year in 2011-12 and was also named in the Championship team of the season.

Trippier played a key role in Burnley's promotion to the Premier League in the 2013-14 season. He played 41 times in the Championship for The Clarets that season, registering one goal and an impressive 12 assists from right-back. His performances saw him named in the Championship team of the season for the second time.

Trippier signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Burnley in 2015 and initially found first team chances hard to come by with Kyle Walker hard to displace at right-back. But after Walker joined Manchester City, Trippier was given a regular chance in the side under Mauricio Pochettino. His form for Spurs saw him called up to the England squad for the first time in 2017. He went on to establish himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and scored directly from a free-kick in his first start of the 2018-19 season against Fulham at Wembley Stadium.

Trippier was a breakout star in his first major competition for England back in 2018. His crossing ability helped The Three Lions get to the semi-finals of the competition in Russia where the defender enjoyed his highlight moment by curling a free-kick into the top right corner of the goal to give England an early lead in the match. England went on to lose the game 2-1 after extra time but the goal remains Trippier's only strike for his country. His performances in the World Cup also saw him named in the official team of the tournament.

Trippier's final appearance for Tottenham Hotspur came in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool. Spurs lost the match 2-0 but Trippier played a key role in helping the North London club reach the final with a crucial assist for Fernando Llorente in the second leg of their quarter final match against Manchester City. The goal saw Spurs advance on the away goals rule.

Trippier left the Premier League in 2019 to join Atletico Madrid. He quickly established himself in Spain and won the first major trophy of his career last season as Atletico clinched the La Liga title ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona. He started 28 matches for Diego Simeone's side and registered six assists from right-back that season, becoming the first Englishman to win a La Liga title since David Beckham.

Trippier shone again on the international stage last summer as England reached the Euro 2020 final, their best ever performance in the competition. The 31-year-old featured in five matches for England and assisted Luke Shaw's early goal in the final against Italy.