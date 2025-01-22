Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some big names that could be available on cut-price deals this summer.

Newcastle United’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations has been widely reported in recent months.

There was a particularly chastening experience for Magpies supporters last weekend when Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, two players sold during the summer to help United avoid a PSR penalty, both found the net for Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively. Remaining with the permitted financial boundaries will continue to influence Newcastle’s transfer activity over the coming months and years and that could put the block on a number of ambitious deals.

However, that is not to suggest the Magpies could not boost Eddie Howe’s squad with some shrewd additions and there are several big names approaches critical points in their contracts with their current clubs. The Gazette takes a look at ten players Newcastle could target when they enter the final 12 months of their contracts this summer.

Johan Bakayoko - PSV Eindhoven

The Belgian winger is believed to be on Newcastle’s list of transfer targets as they look to strengthen their options in wide areas. Magpies recruitment staff have made a number of trips to Eindhoven to watch Bakayoko in action in recent months - but there is believed to be interest from several other clubs across Europe. If the winger doesn’t move in January, which seems increasingly unlikely, a more beneficial deal could be available for the Magpies as Bakayoko enters the final year of his deal.

Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia

A potential long-term option at centre-back, the Spain Under-21 international is viewed as one of La Liga’s most promising young defenders and is said to be attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe. Although Valencia have endured a somewhat challenging season so far, Mosquera’s form has been one of few positives. The financial state of the La Liga club and the defender’s contract situation could play into United’s hands - although the 20-year-old is not short of suitors.

Quinten Timber - Feyenoord

A five-times capped Netherlands international and the current Feyenoord captain, Timber has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months and given the presence of his former manager at Anfield, that should come as no surprise. With an ability to play in a number of roles in the heart of the midfield, Timber would be a useful addition for the Magpies should they choose to make an offer this summer.

Caoimhín Kelleher - Liverpool

Although there is a lot of uncertainty over what could play out at St James Park during the summer, an overhaul of the goalkeeping options seems highly likely. With Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy all out of contract this summer, there will be a need to bring in further competition for Nick Pope. Although he endured something of a nightmare in the dramatic 3-3 draw at St James Park last month, Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kelleher proved his worth throughout Alisson’s injury absence. This would likely prove to be a costly deal for Newcastle - but one that could have long-term benefits.

Andreas Christensen - Barcelona

Christensen has been linked with the Magpies on several occasions in recent years and was believed to be a target before he left Chelsea to join Barcelona. The big Dane has made just one La Liga appearance this season after suffering an ankle injury - but is now returning to fitness. Christensen would offer top level experience and, from Eddie Howe’s point of view, Premier League experience.

Alberto Moleiro - Las Palmas

Another highly-rated younger option from La Liga, the seven-times capped Spain Under-21 international is able to play in an attacking midfielder role, as well as on both wings. Although his club are flirting with relegation in Spain’s top tier, Moleiro has found the net on four occasions in 19 league games. There would be a need for time and patience but at the age of 21, he would also be in Newcastle’s sweet spot for recruitment and could grow and develop with the club.

Yoane Wissa - Brentford

Newcastle know all about Wissa’s threat after the Brentford forward scored in his side’s 4-2 win against Eddie Howe’s side in December and is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. After scoring 12 goals in 23 games in all competitions during the campaign, Wissa has attracted a bid from Champions League chasing Nottingham Forest. Interest is sure to increase if and when he enters the final year of his deal during the summer.

Mike Maignan - AC Milan

An admitted ambitious target but also one that would provide the Magpies with a goalkeeper with vast experience at the highest level of the game. The 28-times capped France international has won the Serie A title and Super Coppa Italia during his time at the San Siro and has been named as the best goalkeeper in Italy’s top flight on two occasions. Maignan has also captained Milan on several occasions and it clearly valued by the club - but the Italian giants are facing a big decision over his future this summer.

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace

Here we go again! The saga, and it really did become a saga, over Newcastle’s frustratingly prolonged attempts to land Guehi proved to be one of the stories of the summer transfer window. The England star was said to be the subject of a number of bids around and above the £60m-mark - and it seems unlikely Palace will be able to secure a fee anywhere near that level if and when the defender enters the final year of his deal this summer. Given Newcastle’s fondness of retaining an interest in transfer targets over multiple windows, this one could be one to watch.

Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford

Newcastle United face Brentford on Wednesday just a week and a half after the Bees defeated them in the Premier League. | Getty Images

Another reported Magpies target, Mbeumo has netted 13 goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Much like Wissa, the Cameroon star also found the net as the Bees claimed a win against Newcastle last month and is believed to be high on the agenda at St James Park. Unless there are major outgoings before the end of the current transfer window, it seems unlikely Mbeumo will be wearing black and white this season - but they could test Brentford’s resolve when the forward enters the final year of his deal this summer.