'That is dire!': Newcastle fans respond to Rafa Benitez leaving out summer signings against Brighton

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United side to take on Brighton this afternoon - and supporters have been quick to react.

After surrendering the lead at Manchester United in their last outing, the Magpies are able to welcome back Paul Dummett from injury while there is also a start for Yoshinori Muto after he impressed at Old Trafford.

That news has pleased supporters, but they are less enthused by the shape of Benitez's bench.

READ: Full team news from St James's Park as Newcastle seek first win

Summer signings Fabian Schar and Ki Sung-Yeung are both omitted from the starting line-up - with Ki not even making a bench which has been described as 'dire'.

There is also no place for Salomon Rondon in the squad as he looks to build-up his fitness.

Here's the best of the reaction from Newcastle supporters to Benitez's selection:

@kirkpatrick_111 tweeted: "Having Hayden but no Ki on the bench is a crime."

@b_Annan71 said: "we have the worst subs in the league"

MORE: Benitez reveals what has changed with Kenedy at Newcastle

@Zee530 added: "Bench is dire"

@LeevilKenevil posted: "So pleased to see Muto start this match. He looks lively"

@Gordsa69NUFC asked: "We're is Fabian Scharr like?"

@MawstonRon added: "On paper it looks a strong line up . But football isn't played on paper"

READ: The 'risk' Salomon Rondon has taken at Newcastle United

@AOlssonNUFC said: "Hayden on the bench instead of Longstaff and Ki is ludicrous the lad is not even league 1 standard"

@Rickardo_NUFC tweeted: "Likely the best we have but Rondon still injured going into November is a worry. Will he ever be back"

@NUFC_UPDATE posted: "Only Lejeune could make that team better but Fernandez is a great replacement! Howay the toon, howay muto!"