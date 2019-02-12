'That's a foul all day long': How Newcastle United fans reacted to Martin Dubravka's error and controversial equaliser at Wolves

Fans were quick to react following Martin Dubravka's late error at Wolves.
Fans were quick to react following Martin Dubravka's late error at Wolves.

Newcastle United fans have reacted to last night's controversial late equaliser at Wolves.

After Willy Boly equalised deep into stoppage-time, there was some debate whether goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had been fouled by the french centre-back.

Newcastle looked to have secured a precious three points when Isaac Hayden put them ahead in the 56th minute, before the controversial incident.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

@PerennialPundit said: "FOUL OR NOT Dubravka had to do better! Massive let-down two weeks in a row now #nufc"

@TheMackemSlayer tweeted: "Easy to point the finger at Dubravka again tonight but that ball is in the air a long time and Boly is their biggest player. Criminal that he was able to wonder right up to our goal line without obstruction."

@DavieONeill added: "Can't believe that man what on Earth is Dubravka doing? Just push it over the bar #NUFC"

@21Milner posted: "2 weeks in a row Dubravka has cost us points. Not good enough #NUFC"

@whyayeman1955 commented: "Sorry @Carra23 don't care how many angles you look at or how fast or slow you check the footage, that's a foul on Dubravka every day of the week. #nufc"

@JakeHxmles said: "That's surely a foul on Dubravka"

@ConnorGardner tweeted: "Arms are already raised before Dubravka gets off the ground, tough one to call but think it's the correct decision."

@TartoonArmy added: "Dubravka should have done better but howay, given what fouls get given for on keepers, that's a foul all day long."

@delfender posted: "Nah man, that was a foul. Dubravka should have caught it, but it was a foul. Arms around his neck blocking his vision."

@helloIamBesty commented: "If Dubravka had punched that one away last night people would have gone wild with him. He's got to catch it then hit the deck to run the clock down."