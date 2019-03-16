'That's criminal!': Newcastle United fans react as Rafa Benitez snubs key man against Bournemouth

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United side to face Bournemouth - and there's no place for Jonjo Shelvey in the starting line-up.

The former Liverpool midfielder impressed off the bench in the Magpies' win over Everton last weekend, but remains among the substitutes for the visit to the Vitality Stadium.

There is a recall for Mo Diame, though, with the midfielder among three changes made by Rafa Benitez.

Diame, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett all start with Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Ki Sung-yeung dropping out the side.

And Newcastle fans have been quick to react to Shelvey's snub on social media - here's what they've been saying:

@lewisnufc1999 said: "No Shelvey is criminal"

@eastanio argued: "He's played 11 minutes of football in the last four months. He'll be back in the starting 11 soon."

@MMckivitt added: "Happy but no shelvey?"

@Adrian___29 posted: "Diame would be better for this game, We will have to defend alot"

@paulbloxham1 commented: "Decent enough but would have started shelvey over diame...."

@Satyriser tweeted: "Very physical midifield, hope it pays off"

@BootGeordie suggested: "Looking like an extremely defensive line up. Rafa keeping it tight (or hoping to) until 70 mins then releasing Shelvey?"

@Wayneheathwaite said: "hopefully diame pulls his weight. he was good after the Spanish break last year. hoping for a repeat."

@DeanJohnson32 posted: "Line up suggests we are set up to not lose rather than go for a win"

@PaulNic_Journo added: "Try as a might, I just cannot understand Rafa's decision to leave Shelvey out of the starting lineup. I hope Diame has a MotM display, but just can't see where the killer pass is coming from today"