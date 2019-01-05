'That's dismal!': Newcastle fans react to Rafa Benitez's surprising FA Cup decision

Rafa Benitez has made EIGHT prepare to enter the FA Cup - and fans were quick to react.

Youngsters Freddie Woodman, Jamie Sterry and Sean Longstaff have all been handed starts for the visit of Blackburn while Florian Lejenue makes his eagerly anticipated return from injury.

And while some Newcastle fans were pleased with Benitez's selection, others were surprised with his decision as they eye a cup run.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@geesingh1 said: "Dismal side playing today"

@BorisBedd added: "Just seen the #NUFC line-up. Not quite the Oxford level of weakened, but I’m not massively confident of still being in the hat for the fourth round. Maybe a few players with points to prove will be enough for us to squeak through."

@noggin1908 posted: "The fact that we're starting Joselu means that we'll be knocked out this evening"

@NUFC_Update tweeted: "Decent team - Strong bench"

@davemcnair16 commented: "Lejeune and Schar pinging balls left, right and centre. Easy win."

@kieranpalmer12 added: "Scary squad this man"

@Sjohnston7steve said: "Should have gave Sorensen a shot ! Quite a strong team tho ! Stronger than I thought"

@howbigisurtelly tweeted: "Why break the habit of going out early eh."

@HarveyDinning commented: "Disappointed no sorensen but good to see woodman, longstaff and sterry getting more chances"

@callum592 posted: "Little bit worried about Lejeune hope he has good game. But am happy with the team"