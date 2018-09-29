'That team reeks of underinvestment' - Newcastle fan reaction to Rafa Benitez's team selection against Leicester

Rafa Benitez has made three changes to his side ahead of this afternoon's game at home to Leicester.

With Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett absent through injury, the Newcastle manger has had to reshuffle his defence, with Kenedy deputising at left-back, while Salomon Rondon is also out up front.

The team selection initially caused some confusion among Magpies fans, and the overall reaction was mixed.

Here's how supporters reacted on social media.

@ZakStephenson24: No consistency in our team selections mind, not sure on Clark and Kenedy left back. See what Atsu can do. #NUFC

@a_weatherhead2: What formation is this? Kenedy wing back? He can’t even play well in his actual position this season #NUFC

@7antei7: How does this line up in game? I'm a bit confused tbh

@JoesmithMRICS: That team reeks of underinvestment!

@Thegeordiefaith: Probably our best team given injuries.

@xs0ck3t: That team.. we need some serious investment.

@Tazvro: Don’t really know what I expected, nice I guess,

@david_labelle: Liking what I see. This 11 had some fantastic games last season, let’s hope today is the same #NUFC

@Dougie93: Actually quite like that team, plenty of pace. #NUFC