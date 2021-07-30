'That's a beaut' - Newcastle United fans are loving Castore's 21/22 away kit design
Newcastle United have unveiled their 2021/22 away kit – and fans are loving the design.
The shirt features distinctive black and dark grey horizontal stripes with a sleek white and gold collar.
The kit is adorned with an all-gold club crest, Castore logo and central FUN88 branding, paired with black shorts and socks.
For matches where the shorts and socks may clash, there will be alternate gold shorts and gold socks available.
Magpies fans on social media have been left impressed by the new design:
@Beech15C: Omg, I think I’ve fallen in love. I’m loving this away shirt.
@messiisgeordie: Take my money.
@GallowgateShots: Well that is bloody beautiful.
@chris_kelly78: Really like it… just wish they had made it a grandad collar like the home strip and all black without the white round the collar.
@GraemeBell_NUFC: That’s a beaut.
@GeordieFalthful: That is a cracker to be fair, shame we’ll only wear it twice or something.
@J_Langston_NUFC: Love the quality of these Castore shirts.