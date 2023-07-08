News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin admitted earlier this summer that his career was at a "turning point", and the winger could leave the club he joined four years ago in search of more regular starts. (Pic: Getty Images)

The 10 Newcastle United players who could leave in the transfer window – including Allan Saint-Maximin

There will be a lot of comings and goings at Newcastle United in this summer's transfer window.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United have already signed Sandro Tonali in this summer's transfer window – and Harvey Barnes could be next through the doors at St James' Park.

A deal for the Leicester City winger could be concluded in the coming days following the £55million acquisition of midfielder Tonali from AC Milan.

The focus is on incoming signings at the club, but a number of players will also need to be moved on by head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Already, Ciaran Clark, Matty Longstaff and Dan Langley have left following the expiry of their contracts, but there could also be some high-profile departures.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin has already revealed that his career is at a "turning point".

Experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, loaned to Manchester United last season, made one Premier League start for Newcastle United last season. Dubravka has two years left on his deal, but the 34-year-old may want first-team football elsewhere. (Pic: Getty Images)

1. Martin Dubravka

Experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, loaned to Manchester United last season, made one Premier League start for Newcastle United last season. Dubravka has two years left on his deal, but the 34-year-old may want first-team football elsewhere. (Pic: Getty Images)

Right-back Javier Manquillo is expected to leave Newcastle United summer after a season on the fringes of Eddie Howe's side. The 29-year-old is under contract for another seaosn. (Pic: Getty Images)

2. Javier Manquillo

Right-back Javier Manquillo is expected to leave Newcastle United summer after a season on the fringes of Eddie Howe's side. The 29-year-old is under contract for another seaosn. (Pic: Getty Images)

Loris Karius is out of contract at Newcastle United this summer. The 29-year-old goalkeeper – whose only appearance for the club came in the Carabao Cup final – has been offered a new deal. (Pic: Getty Images)

3. Loris Karius

Loris Karius is out of contract at Newcastle United this summer. The 29-year-old goalkeeper – whose only appearance for the club came in the Carabao Cup final – has been offered a new deal. (Pic: Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is out of contract this summer, but Eddie Howe wants to keep him at the club. The 31-year-old has been offered a new contract, and is expected to stay. (Pic: Getty Images)

4. Paul Dummett

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is out of contract this summer, but Eddie Howe wants to keep him at the club. The 31-year-old has been offered a new contract, and is expected to stay. (Pic: Getty Images)

