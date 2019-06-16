The 13 former Newcastle United players released by their clubs this summer - Andy Carroll, Hatem Ben Arfa and more TOPSHOT - Rennes' French forward Hatem Ben Arfa celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Cup final football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on April 27, 2019 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Hatem Ben Arfa and Andy Carroll are just of a whole host of former Newcastle United players released by their clubs this summer. Would you have them back at St James’s Park? Here’s 13 players who find themselves out-of-contract. Angers' French midfielder Jeff Reine Adelaide (L) vies with Dijon's Algerian midfielder Mehdi Abeid (R). Danny Simpson left United for the Championship and Leicester City and ended up winning the Premier League title. Ryan Taylor, of 'over the wall' fame, was this summer released by Fleetwood Town, managed by another former Magpies midfielder, Joey Barton. Guingamp's French midfielder Sylvain Marveaux (R) vies for the ball with Montpellier's French midfielder Bryan Dabo. A free transfer signing, who only ever showed flashes of quality in black and white. Metz' French forward Emmanuel Riviere (L) vies with Amiens' French defender Jordan Lefort. United could have signed Alexandre Lacazette, they chose to go for Riviere and the rest is history. Daniel Leadbitter (above) in action for Bristol Rovers was released this summer. Never quite broke through to first-team level with United. Released in 2013 by United as a kid, the Australian has since played at Crewe, Peterborough and then Dale. Out of contract and released this summer. Another transfer window comes around and Newcastle United fans expect to be linked to their former striker. Will he return 'home'? He might one day, but his wages would surely prove a stumbling block in a Mike Ashley-led Magpies. Having spent the back end of last season on loan in the National League, former academy striker JJ Hooper has been released by League Two Grimsby Town. Nicky Deverdics, a former NUFC academy product, last played in the North East for Hartlepool United. Cash problems saw him sacrificed at Victoria Park, as Wrexham snapped the creative midfielder up. A lack of games has seen him released. This Newcastle United legend is providing Jonathan Woodgate with inspiration in his Middlesbrough challenge