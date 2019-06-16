Hatem Ben Arfa and Andy Carroll are just of a whole host of former Newcastle United players released by their clubs this summer.

Would you have them back at St James’s Park? Here’s 13 players who find themselves out-of-contract.

Angers' French midfielder Jeff Reine Adelaide (L) vies with Dijon's Algerian midfielder Mehdi Abeid (R).

Danny Simpson left United for the Championship and Leicester City and ended up winning the Premier League title.

Ryan Taylor, of 'over the wall' fame, was this summer released by Fleetwood Town, managed by another former Magpies midfielder, Joey Barton.

Guingamp's French midfielder Sylvain Marveaux (R) vies for the ball with Montpellier's French midfielder Bryan Dabo. A free transfer signing, who only ever showed flashes of quality in black and white.

Metz' French forward Emmanuel Riviere (L) vies with Amiens' French defender Jordan Lefort. United could have signed Alexandre Lacazette, they chose to go for Riviere and the rest is history.

Daniel Leadbitter (above) in action for Bristol Rovers was released this summer. Never quite broke through to first-team level with United.

Released in 2013 by United as a kid, the Australian has since played at Crewe, Peterborough and then Dale. Out of contract and released this summer.

Another transfer window comes around and Newcastle United fans expect to be linked to their former striker. Will he return 'home'? He might one day, but his wages would surely prove a stumbling block in a Mike Ashley-led Magpies.

Having spent the back end of last season on loan in the National League, former academy striker JJ Hooper has been released by League Two Grimsby Town.