As Newcastle United have found out, the January transfer window can be a difficult one to navigate with clubs across Europe very reluctant to sell their players this window.

The Magpies have been left frustrated over moves for players like Sven Botman and Diego Carlos with Lille and Sevilla both unwilling to let them depart without making Newcastle pay a large fee – something that the new owners on Tyenside have refused to do so far this month.

One way to navigate this situation is to target loan deals. Loan moves allow players to get first-team action, free up space in squads and on the wage bill for clubs, whilst also allowing them to keep hold of the talent long-term.

Loan moves in January often peak as deadline day approaches and, with that in mind, here are 13 players that Newcastle United could target on loan deals this window:

1. Nathan Ake The Dutchman is already familiar with Eddie Howe and how he likes his teams and, in particular, his defenders to play. Ake would be an upgrade on their current options as Newcastle look desperate to sign a defender this window.

2. Aaron Ramsey Any permanent deal for the Welshman could be impacted by Ramsey's wages. This means a loan move, with Newcastle paying a percentage of his wages, could be a deal that works for the player and the two clubs involved.

3. Hugo Ekitike Whether or not Stade Reims will consider a loan approach for Ekitike is unknown, however, a loan deal with an obligation to buy the striker should certain appearance/goals targets be met could certainly be one to consider this season.

4. Jesse Lingard Whilst Newcastle are pushing for a permanent deal for Lingard, a loan move could be the best way to secure his services until at least the end of the season. Lingard would add a different dynamic to the Newcastle midfield and improve the quality of their squad immensely.