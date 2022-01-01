From today, clubs across Europe are free to approach players with the aim of signing them on a pre-contract agreement.

Any player who plays their football outside the United Kingdom can begin to negotiate with English clubs to sign for them on expiration of their contract.

For Newcastle United’s new ownership, this could be the best way to sign some ‘marquee’ names, without having to fork out huge transfer fees.

But just who are available for Newcastle to approach to sign?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at 13 of the best players available to sign on a pre-contract agreement:

How many of these would you like to see at Newcastle United? Have we missed anyone out? Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know there.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Franck Kessie AC Milan have been impressive in Serie A this season and one of the major reasons for this has been Kessie. The midfielder has been Milan’s anchor in the middle of the park and will no doubt be in demand this summer should he not re-sign at the San Siro. Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

2. Lorenzo Insigne Insigne and Napoli have become inextricably linked with the striker scoring 114 times for the club. It’s believed that Insigne wants to stay in Naples but with no progress on contract talks just yet, he could leave Italy this summer. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro Photo Sales

3. Ousmane Dembele After moving to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund, Dembele’s time in Spain hasn’t been as successful as many would have hoped. Maybe a move away from the Camp Nou could be the best thing to reignite his career? Photo: Aurelien Meunier Photo Sales

4. Mathias Ginter The centre-back has revealed he will leave Borussia Moenchengladbach in summer when his contract expires. He has been capped almost 50 times by Germany and would add great experience to any back-line. Photo: Matthias Hangst Photo Sales