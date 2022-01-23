After adding Chris Wood to their ranks, Newcastle United are still in the market for another attacking option.

Victory over Leeds United yesterday has raised optimism around St James’s Park and with deadline day just eight days away, supporters are hoping for more good news on the transfer front.

Attacking midfielders like Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli have joined out and out strikers such as Duvan Zapata and Darwin Nunez as potential recruitments for Eddie Howe’s side this month.

Ultimately, any attacking player that joins Newcastle will be judged by the number of goals and assists that they contribute and some players in the not too distant past have found difficulty in doing just that whilst in the black-and-white.

Here, we take a look at 16 attacking players who flopped whilst at Newcastle United:

Note all stats taken from Transfermarkt.

1. Silvio Maric 24-year-old Maric joined Newcastle in January 1999 from Dinamo Zagreb for a £5m fee. Maric left in summer 2001 after failing to register a single Premier League goal - notching his only goals in their UEFA Cup tie against Zurich in 1999. NUFC stats: 31 games, 2 goals, 2 assists Photo: Ben Radford Photo Sales

2. Andreas Andersson Andersson joined Newcastle from AC Milan in January 1998. However, he lasted just 18 months in England before returning to his native Sweden. NUFC stats: 32 games, 4 goals, 1 assist Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Jon Dahl Tomasson Tomasson had a very respectable football career, playing for some of Europe’s biggest clubs like AC Milan, Villareal and Feyenoord. However, he will not look back fondly on his time in England as he struggled to adapt to the Premier League. NUFC stats: 35 games, 4 goals, 3 assists Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Stephane Guivarc'h Guivarc’h joined Newcastle as a World Cup winner in July 1998 but by 1999, he was playing his football in Scotland with Rangers having made just four appearances for Newcastle. NUFC stats: 4 games, 1 goal, 0 assists Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales