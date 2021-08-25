NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: A general view inside the stadium as fans watch on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on August 15, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 20 players that have left Newcastle United over the previous three seasons and where they are now

20 players have departed St. James’ Park over the last three seasons prior to this year.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 12:34 pm

Some departures have been sensible moves for both the player and Newcastle United, while some will leave a bitter taste in the Magpies’ mouths.

We take a closer look at the 20 players that have left Tyneside...

1. Rolando Aarons - 2021

Rolando Aarons joined Huddersfield Town in January 2021 after nine years on Tyneside. The 25-year-old made 10 appearances in the Championship last season - failing to score or assist a goal.

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 2021

DeAndre Yedlin joined Galatasaray on a 2.5 year contract back in February. The defender made 11 league appearances for the club last season and also appeared in their Champions League qualifier against PSV in July.

Photo: ADEM ALTAN

3. Chancel Mbemba - 2018

Chancel Mbemba was sold to Porto for a reported £7 million back in 2018. The defender found his form in Portugal and has since won the league and two cups in three years with the club.

Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA

4. Achraf Lazaar - 2021

Newcastle United and Achraf Lazaar agreed to terminate his contract in 2021 and the left-back joined Watford a week later. Lazaar left the Hornets following their promotion to the Premier League and has now been signed by Portuguese side Portimonense S.C.

Photo: Alex Morton

